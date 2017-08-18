WATCH: Pamberi neIce Cream, Pasi neElectric Cable!

Showbiz Reporter| Cde Adamski has artfully tickled more ribs today with his Pamberi ne Ice Cream, Pasi ne Tambo Yemagetsi video jibe. With a riveting and uniting theme – the video comes timely following the drama in Zimbabwe relating to the so called ice cream Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa is said to have consumed before he suffered a so called food poisoning attack. Another incident is the Sunday evening alleged beating of South African model, Gabriella Engels allegedly by First Lady Grace Mugabe using an electric cable. Admski’s jibe is artful in that it makes humour to both ZANU PF factions, the Lacoste and the Gushungo 40 – while ridiculing Mnangagwa’s ice cream claim, it also denounces First Lady Grace Mugabe’s alleged electric cable attack act. FULL VIDEO:

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address Enter your email address: - INSTANT NEWS UPDATES - Breaking News delivered to your mailbox