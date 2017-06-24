WATCH: Pastor Mugadza Explodes Says, “Mugabe Using My Wife To Sexually Molest Me”

Pastor Phillip Mugadza has accused President Robert Mugabe’s state agents of using his wife Thelma Masaka, to cause chaos in his marriage with latest allegations of her attempting to rape him. Mugadza yesterday reported his wife to the police for attempted rape and she has been summoned to appear at Glenview police station on Monday morning. Watch video to hear the Pastor explain his ordeal.

