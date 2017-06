A Harare thief reportedly ran out of luck when a bag he had stolen emerged to be carrying a Chikwambo: witchcraft item in the form of a monkey. The man who could not be named, became “scared to death” and fled into the Harare Central Police station. The owner’s identity could not be identified at the time of writing. How ever their bag contents became the subject of a major debate: were they truly a Chikwambo and not a mere animal (monkey) carried around in order to frighten thieves away?

