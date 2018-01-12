WATCH: Science Innovator Says Mnangagwa’s Govt Has Great Hope For Zimbabwe

By Simba Chikanza| A BREAKTHROUGH SCIENCE INNOVATOR, whose agricultural method is worth billions of dollars having been bought into by over other 29 countries, tells ZimEye.com his professional view is that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government has great hope.

Brian Oldrieve’s method does not utilize any tilling and has no use of fertilizer and yet produces 400% more than what the average commercial farmer produces per hectare. The Robert Mugabe government for over 37 years ignored Oldrieve (as more than 29 countries including the United Kingdom imported the concept from Zimbabwe) and it is only after the Operation Restore Order “coup” 2 months ago that the ministry of Agriculture headed by Gen. Perrance Shiri has turned tables towards this innovation, the first announcement being made last week.

Under Mugabe, “it was very difficult because the previous minister was quite anti the system… I tried to address the minister earlier many years ago and there was no response, so we concentrated on teaching the poor people in the rural areas, who are hungry and were really battling, and there was such remarkable change there…,” says Oldrieve.

– WATCH VIDEO:

MNANGAGWA IN BREAKTHROUGH FARMING TECHNOLOGY MNANGAGWA IN BREAKTHROUGH FARMING TECHNOLOGY Posted by ZimEye on Thursday, January 11, 2018