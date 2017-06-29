WATCH: Sleeping Again, Mugabe Mourns Masire

Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe joined mourners in Botswana on Thursday at the funeral service of former President Ketumile Masire who died last week at the age of 91.

93-year-old Mugabe spoke at the event where he recalled fond memories about the ex-leader who had served Botswana between 1980 and 1998.

“I shall live forever, with Masire in my heart. As I said, I never had a friend as close as Masire in the SADC. He was the closest to me. The closest to my family. My wife and his wife great friends. May he rest in peace,” Mugabe said at the end of his speech.

“Let us remember the road he has walked to walk it, or get our people and children to walk it,” he advised.

The funeral, held at Masire’s home village of Kanye in southern Botswana, was filled with laughter and memories of the jovial second president of Botswana. – Agencies