WATCH- SOUTH AFRICA BREAKING NEWS – War Veterans Demand Jacob Zuma’s Resignation

Despite the African National Congress (ANC) distancing itself from a consultative conference organised by its own stalwarts, the three-day gathering will start in Braamfontein on Friday.

It was expected to be attended by about 500 people as the stalwarts hope the conference will save the ANC from its demise.

The stalwarts say the conference will be attended by civil society, business, labour, ANC branches and some ANC leaders.

While the stalwarts previously indicated that this consultative conference would be attended by the party’s branches and some ANC leaders, the organisation itself confirmed this week, it has nothing to do with the gathering.

It said those attending it would be doing so in their own capacity and would not be representing the party.

But the programme for the gathering stipulates that there will be a message of support from the ANC.

While it’s unclear which leader from the party will represent the ANC, the party’s presidential hopeful Lindiwe Sisulu says she will attend the gathering, saying she feels duty-bound to attend the conference as it offers the ANC the possibility to sort out its problems.

It’s unclear if Cyril Ramaphosa will attend the gathering. Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma’s campaign has confirmed she won’t be there.