WATCH: Temba Mliswa And Mnangagwa’s Advisor Mutsvangwa Fight In Public

Ray Nkosi | Special Advisor To President Emmerson Mnangagwa Chris Mutsvangwa and politician Temba Mliswa have fallen out.

Mutsvangwa is elbowing Mliswa out of the Norton constituency he previously held, with the young MP not taking the new challenge lying down. Mliswa for instance alleges that Mutsvangwa’s position as Presidential advisor is unconstitutional and has taken to social media to attack Mustvangwa.

Mutsvangwa launched his Norton bid today and clashed publicly with Mliswa.

The state media reports that a government taskforce that visited Chegutu and Norton this Saturday to assess the cholera situation has agreed that without addressing the infrastructure challenges, the country will continue to record medieval diseases like cholera and typhoid.

The taskforce comprising Mutsvangwa, Health and Child Care Minister Dr David Parirenyatwa, Mashonaland West Minister of State Webster Shamu, Chegutu West legislator Dexter Nduna and Chegutu Mayor Leo Gwanzura, among others, visited the epicentre of the cholera outbreak in Chegutu and assessed the water reticulation network before addressing residents at Chegutu Hall.

The team also visited Chinengundu Polyclinic where a temporary cholera treatment centre has been set up.

Four people have succumbed to cholera and 94 suspected cases recorded in Chegutu since the 19th of January when the disease re-emerged.

During the 2008 to 2009 cholera outbreak, Chegutu recorded the highest number of deaths yet the town has adequate water supplies from the source to serve the population of about 50 000 people.

From Chegutu, the team proceeded to Norton where they also toured the cholera treatment centre at Katanga Clinic.

Addressing Norton residents who had gathered at Katanga Clinic, Mutsvangwa said the President Emmerson Mnangagwa administration is prioritising infrastructure development because without addressing the underlying causes, Zimbabwe will continue to experience outbreaks of cholera, sentiments also echoed by Chegutu West legislator, Nduna.

Dr Parirenyatwa and Norton Town Council Director of Health Services, Dr Tungamirai Mhuka assured the residents that no confirmed cholera cases have been recorded in Norton.

Shamu told the residents not to politicise cholera as the disease knows no boundaries.

However, the Norton meeting was almost disrupted by Norton legislator, Themba Mliswa who arrived midway and started demanding that as Member of Parliament for the area, he must be included on the programme.

The misunderstanding was only resolved after the police intervened.

The cholera situation appears to be under control as no new suspected cases were recorded since Friday.

Both the Chegutu and Norton cholera treatment centres are empty and the health personnel manning the centres confirmed that there are no new suspected cases.