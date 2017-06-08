WATCH VIDEO: King Lion Bus Accident Death Toll Now At 45

Forty-five people have died while several others were injured in a traffic accident involving a Zambia bound King Lion bus in the Nyamakate area in Hurungwe last night.

Forty-three died on the spot and two others died on arrival at the hospital.

Police spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba confirmed the accident and said the driver failed to negotiate a curve leading to him losing control of the bus and hitting a tree before overturning.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Charamba said the fact that the driver failed to negotiate a curve confirms that he could have been speeding.

She added that the development is sad as it comes just a few months after another accident that killed more than 20 people in Mvuma area.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Charamba also said government has to lobby for a law that compels buses to travel during the day as most accidents take place in the evening.- state media