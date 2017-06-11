WATCH VIDEO: The War Vet Behind Dr Sekeramayi

A war veteran who has remained loyal to President Robert Mugabe despite the Head of State’s struggles, the 93 year old who was last year told by some liberation fighters he must resign with immediate effect and hand over to Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Bobby Supiya speaks addressing the facts, the rumours – questions on what is and may be hereafter. He (RS) is interviewed by ZimEye’s Simba Chikanza (SC).

SC: Sir, you appear to be a lone voice. We saw hundreds of your colleagues descending on Harare to tell Mugabe to step down and hand over to Emmerson Mnangagwa. People are angry and want Mugabe to be replaced by Mnangagwa. But you appear to be a lone voice. Why do you still support Robert Mugabe and yet you are a war vet with the rest of the group?

RS: I completely deny disagree that I am a lone voice. I am vocal member part of the silent majority of war veterans and Zimbabweans who support President Robert Mugabe. President Mugabe led ZANU which led ZANLA during the war of independence became independent in 1980 and has led our country during difficult times from rule by Ian Smith to black majority rule as we all know it. President Mugabe has proven to be an astute leader, a strong leader who is revered throughout the whole world, as one who desires total independence for his people, for his country, and for all former colonised countries. Now it is not right that I am a lone voice. The situation in Zimbabwe in relation to the so called minority is that this is purely factionalism nothing else, its factionalism. Those people who are voicing their opinion who are asking the President to step down they are not representatives of war vets. They are very vocal but they are not representative. I can tell you that war veterans there are many who live normal lives like any other Zimbabwean, whether in the diaspora whether in Zim, and they are getting on with business of living and they get on with the business of supporting ZANU PF.

SC: So you feel people who are talking about succession in the sense of Emmerson Mnangagwa are destructive, and they are not representative of war veterans broadly?

RS: Absolutely. These people talk these people talk on the sidelines, they talk on social media, they don’t raise their voices within the structures of ZANU PF that count, they have no voice within the provinces. You don’t hear any province demanding that President Mugabe resigns, you don’t hear the central committee, which is the decision making body of ZANU PF asking President Mugabe to resign. You don’t hear the politburo asking President Mugabe to resign. They are nobodies, absolutely nobodies, they don’t have a right to… that is a purely factionalist agenda which has no agenda in our party.

SC: Sir, you make propositions for the rise of Sydney Sekeramayi? Were you following Professor Jonathan Moyo or these were your own ideas?

RS: I will answer that in a moment, I just want to set the scene straight…