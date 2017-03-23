WATCH: War Vets Regroup Denounce Mugabe

War Veterans have this morning regrouped, launching a Freedom Charter that will effectively see them fight the man they once served President Robert Mugabe. Below is a video as they sing revolutionary songs against the status quo.
