WATCH: War Vets Regroup Denounce Mugabe

War Veterans have this morning regrouped, launching a Freedom Charter that will effectively see them fight the man they once served President Robert Mugabe. Below is a video as they sing revolutionary songs against the status quo.

#ZimWarVeterans meeting video update

#ZimWarVeterans meeting video update

Posted by Povo Zimbabwe on Thursday, March 23, 2017

#ZimWarVeterans singing & dancing at #ZimWarVeterans meeting i…

#ZimWarVeterans singing & dancing at #ZimWarVeterans meeting in Harare

Posted by Povo Zimbabwe on Thursday, March 23, 2017

  • qondani

    fight for it destroy it regroup and destroy the country again