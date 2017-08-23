Watch What Happens As Mnangagwa Hosts Mugabe, Drama Or Karma?

Drama is expected to unravel in Gweru next week following the so-called poisoning of vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa, as president Robert Mugabe flies into the VP’s hometown.

Midlands dwellers are fuming claiming Mugabe attempted to assassinate the VP in Gwanda on the 12th August.

IS THIS THE FINAL END OF THE MUGABE ERA?

Mugabe will be conducting his 7th Presidential Youth Interface rally on September 2.

The meeting comes hot in the heels of the Heroes Acre humiliation of Mugabe’s appointed junior, Phelekezela Mphoko who was deserted in the middle of his speech this week. They were also angry calls to commit violence against Mugabe’s executive decision with one audio recording by a Charimbira relative threatening to beat up people at the heroes acre.

The date was announced on Tuesday at an inter-district meeting held at CJR School, the state media reports.

The Zanu PF National Secretary for Youth Affairs, Kudzanayi Chipanga said the interface rally will be held on 2 September at the Mkoba open space near Mkoba Teachers College.

Chipanga urged youths from the province to come in their numbers and exercise high level of discipline on the day of the interface rally.

“It is high time youths shun being used by senior party members for their sinister motives and instead fight for empowerment so that they can actively participate in all spheres of the county’s economy,” said Chipanga.

He said youths play a significant role in campaigning and mobilising support for the party and when it is election time, they are denied an opportunity to represent the party.

Chipanga added that in the upcoming general elections, youths should also raise their voice to take up political posts.

Zanu PF Midlands Youth Chairperson, Prosper Machando enumerated some of the challenges and aspirations of youths in the province and reaffirmed their unwavering support for President Robert Mugabe.

He said youths from the Midlands Province were not part of the succession machinations but were solidly behind the candidature of Mugabe.

After the inter-district meeting, Chipanga was accompanied by the provincial youth leadership and provincial chairperson, Engineer MacKenzi Ncube and other senior party leaders to assess the progress so far at the venue for the interface rally.

Zanu PF youths have been organising interface rallies throughout the country’s provinces to discuss issues affecting youths.