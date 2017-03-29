National WATCH: Zimbabwean Caught Stealing in China, Forced To Drink Whole Bottle Of Wine 29th March 2017 1 Tweet Facebook Google + WAS THIS FAIR? – Zimbabwean caught stealing wine in China, … Posted by ZimEye on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 Zim Student in China stole a bottle of wine. He did not know he was being watched via CCTV, and the shop owners made him drink the whole bottle as punishment. To receive news updates daily, enter your email address Enter your email address:- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES - Breaking News delivered to your mailbox Got a story? Contact ZimEye on Whatsapp today, no. +447426863301