WATCH: Zimbabwean Caught Stealing in China, Forced To Drink Whole Bottle Of Wine

WAS THIS FAIR? – Zimbabwean caught stealing wine in China, …

Posted by ZimEye on Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Zim Student in China stole a bottle of wine. He did not know he was being watched via CCTV, and the shop owners made him drink the whole bottle as punishment.

  • Ian Smith

    This is so so so funny! Listen to the Chinese – they make a total fool of the “Zimbabwe” – The truth of the matter is; the so called colonialists wound NEVER be so cruel! Zimbabweans are really stupid ! They are brainwashed into believing the whites are the enemy – well think again!