Staff Reporter| The below video is of a woman recently caught sleeping with two smelly, rotten corpses next to her. The corpses were found in a disturbing state of decomposition, next to her. When confronted over the matter, she can be heard in the video replying in an incoherent response saying, “this boy who is dead had a gift of prophecy, and he told me that his gift is that of dying; and he told me that he should not be mourned for after his death…”

