Waterfalls Left in Chills By 3 Marauding Thugs in Suits

Staff Reporter | The number of those left crying in the ditch keeps growing. It’s daylight robbery on unsuspecting motorists. The men in dark suits and grey hair are on a rogue mission. It sounds like a Hollywood script but it is happening in Waterfalls, Harare.

Innocent and unsuspecting people are losing heavy amounts of cash to strangers in suits holding briefcases. The trio looks like trusted elderly church people in the community. One of them approaches motorists for urgent help and no one will resist the appeal of a man in a suit who looks well off and trustworthy.

Once they start talking to the victim, they must quickly come up with a trick to siphon money from the motorist’s pockets.

The public is being alerted to watch out for these three sweet-talking men in suits marauding some neighborhoods in Waterfalls from Woodlands Road all the way to Forbes Road and Park Street. They even go as far as Prospect with their scheme as they convince strangers in cars to give them a ride and con them.

According to Mrs. Chatapura of Waterfalls, “These men approached me and asked for a ride to go and retrieve their missing medication bottle for kidney treatment. The bottle had been mistakenly taken by a driver of a car in the neighborhood as they drove into Zimbabwe from Mozambique. The medication was reportedly meant for a Mrs. Moyo of the AFM church. It was said to be urgent and walking to the house could complicate the issue.”

The men in decent dark suits of elderly stature said they were coming from Mozambique where they got the medication and would have to deliver it to Mrs. Moyo without further delay.

“Upon hearing of Mrs. Moyo, I dashed to help because I personally know her from church. Once we got to the house the man with the little medication bottle demanded a guarantee of cash to assure him that Mrs. Moyo gets her medication. The trio I was with showed me a stash of $10 000.00. They asked me to just pay the cash I had in hand and they would sort me upon seeing Mrs. Moyo. Unbundling a large amount of cash was not okay.

“At the place where Mrs. Moyo was reported to be, Mrs. Chatapura was instructed to stay behind in the car as the deal did not want any third party involvement. There was a man by the gate who seemed to be expecting the consignment. The trio handed him the little bottle. They then asked me to drive back and recover my $500 since Mrs. Moyo had received the medication.” They opted to stay behind.

I drove fast back to the first spot. There was no one. I drove back to the second from last spot. The men were gone! I realized I had been hypnotized. My money was gone. In panic, I asked some nearby market ladies if they knew anything about the men in suits. I got the shock of my life to hear that these men were marauding the neighborhoods under mixed pleas for help.

“When we saw you we knew you were a victim. But you know it’s better to stay out of people’s business” One of them said.

They were tracking people from banks using a cellphone tip off and would do anything to create some convincing stories to steal from those emerging from the bank.

The matter is now with the Waterfalls police.