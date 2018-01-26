We Are Not Ready To Liberalise Airwaves: Zanu PF Commissar

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo| The ruling party, Zanu PF deputy political commissar, Omega Hungwe has said the government will not relax its stranglehold on the state run broadcaster, ZBC.

Hungwe warned scribes from the privately owned media if they dared to cross her path, they would face dire implications.

In typical Zanu PF rhetoric, Hungwe said the ruling party had the mandate to safeguard the values of the liberation struggle.

Hungwe made the remarks at a Zanu PF meeting in Masvingo last Saturday.

“We have the right to air politically and ideologically correct messages on the national broadcaster and we will not allow imperialists to influence both radio and television content,” said Hungwe.

She strongly warned news reporters from the privately owned media to mindful of their coverage of topical news items.

“Do not say I did not warn you because if you cross my path you will regret,” said Hungwe.

  • Bvanyangu

    I am back to MDC, it’s not looking good with threats like that, ED should act otherwise the ‘Zimbabwe back in business’ mantra will be meaningless. Investors are watching.

  • Cry My Beloved Country

    Please ignore this attention seeking bitch. She is dreaming and thinking we are still in the Mugabe era. Zvakatopera amai. This is a new Zimbabwe and who are you anyway to threaten citizens of this country. Learn to work hard if you want your families to lead good lives and stop singing for your supper. Wake up and smell the coffee. Have a life Omega.