We Don’t Even Know That Our MP Is A Minister – Villagers

Staff Reporter | Villagers in the Mapate area of Gwanda South claim that they don’t even know that the Member of Parliament Minister of Rural Development, Preservation and Promotion of Culture Abednico Ncube is actually a cabinet Minister for two ministries.

The extremely marginalised and neglected villagers told ZimEye.com in an interview that they have even completely forgoten that they voted for the MP who they last saw in the 2013 election campaign period.

Speaking on condition of anonymity the villagers claimed that the MP who also doubles up as Minister of Provincial Affairs for Matabeleland South has throughout his term of office completely forgotten that he has a constituency to attend to as no developmental activity was carried out in the constituency in the five years he has been in office contrary to the promises that were made in the run up to the elections.

The villagers claim that the last they heard of the MP’s visit was in June when he was said to have been hosting a traffic safety awareness gathering in the area where no more than ten cars pass through in a day.

The disappointed villagers complained that in the run up to the elections they were promised that new boreholes will be drilled in the area and the road passing through the area from Gwanda to the newly created Mlambaphele border post would be tarred but none of the promises were met.

“We were promised near heaven in the campaign but none of all those promises were ever delivered nor attempted at all,” said one village elder.

The villagers further claimed that in recent days they have started seeing some ZANU PF members who have been going around telling them that they should not give attention to anyone coming into the constituency to talk to them against Ncube.

Opposition MDCT is reportedly involved in massive door to door campaigns in the area led by women proportional representative legislature Nomathemba Ndlovu and the party losing candidate in the 2013 elections Eikem Moyo.

A village head claimed that the fact that Ncube was holding two Ministries may “have kept him too busy too busy to attend to the constituency which has compromised him a lot.”

The villagers claimed that they have instead been seeing more of Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government Public Works and National Housing George Mlilo who has been attending to most of their constituency challenges.

The sentiments by the villagers are likely to set up a bruising ZANU PF primary election between Mlilo and Ncube to decide who will represent the party in the ZANU PF dominated constituency.