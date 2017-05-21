“We don’t want to play on Sunday”- Magaya

Staff Reporter |

Prophet Walter Magaya led Yadah FC are reportedly against the idea of playing their league matches on Sundays amid revelations that the club hierarchy sees the move as against their religious beliefs.

Magaya who doubles up as the club’s technical advisor, reportedly went on to air his concerns on Yadah TV.

“Yadah FC are surely against the idea of playing on Sundays. Prophet Magaya has even approached the powers that be at ZIFA to let the Premier Soccer League know that they are not comfortable with playing on Sundays,” said a well-placed source.

However, PSL communications and media liaison officer Kudzai Bare said they had not officially received any complaints from clubs on when they want to play their respective matches.

“We have never received any complaints from Yadah FC or any PSL club on which days they are comfortable to be fixture. There is no club that has gave us such conditions,” said Bare.

Interestingly, Yadah FC suffered their first defeat of the season (1-0) at the at the hands of former champions Dynamos in a tie that was played at the giant National Sports Stadium on Sunday 30 April.

Before that famous defeat that torched more technical trouble at the club, the league’s new comers, who had never played on Sundays, came into the DeMbare match with a five games unbeaten run – two wins and three draws.

In the previous years, the now defunct AmaZulu refused to play on Saturdays, a situation that meant opposition teams were awarded three points by default.

Eventually, Usuthu, who were bankrolled by Seventh Day Adventist Bulawayo businessman Delma Lupepe and boasted of some of the finest talent in the country were caught in the relegation zone.