“We Have Failed Kani Nhayi” – Mahofa Blows Out

Masvingo Shuvai Mahofa says the government is struggling to meet the needs of the people and youths must prepare to take over from the old guard.

Addressing Zanu PF members during a preparatory meeting for Mugabe Youth Interface Rally that was held at Mucheke Stadium on Friday, Mahofa said the current government, which comprises aged people, is now slow and increasingly getting tired.

Mahofa urged the youth to rise to the occasion and participate in national politics since they are the ones who can provide a brighter future for their generation something which she said the current crop of leaders had failed to do.

“We have failed, youth should take over they (youth) can create a far much better government where people will prosper not the current one where people are struggling.

“The youth should be part of all the development of the Chirundu-Beitbridge highway,” said Mahofa.

“There are youth in some remote corners of the province who have no idea what President Mugabe looks like in real life. They only know him through pictures in newspapers but they now have a chance to meet with him and discuss on their future.

“Pane mamwe mayouth edu asingazivi kuti Mai Mahofa wakaita sei (some of our youths have no idea how Mahofa is like) but they are the ones who should create better future for themselves. We need youth who are proactive and safeguard the party because the future depends on them,” said Mahofa.- TellZim