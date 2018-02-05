We Have No Cash To Augment Service Delivery Programmes-City Council

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo

The Masvingo City Council has no funds to complement its service provision programmes, an official has said.

Masvingo City Council Mayor, Councillor Hubert Fidze told a local community radio station yesterday, the council was battling to upgrade its service provision programmes.

Fidze was responding to complaints raised by local residents about the dilapidated state of roads and the poor quality of water in the city.

Disgruntled residents grilled city council officials over poor service delivery last week.

“The council does not have the funds to rehabilitate the roads in the city.

We do acknowledge that our roads are in bad shape but we are currently grappling with a critical shortage of funds.

We are fully aware of the residents’ concerns and we are trying by all means to take corrective measures,” said Fidze.