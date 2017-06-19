“We Will Defend Our Vote”, Ngarivhume

Transform Zimbabwe leader, Jacob Ngarivhume, has threatened to mobilise opposition supporters to stage overnight vigils and refuse to leave polling stations next year before announcement of election results as part of measures to guard against Zanu PF’s rigging machinery.

Addressing a National Electoral Reform Agenda youth rally in Bulawayo on Saturday, Ngarivhume said opposition parties ought to go the extra mile to safeguard their vote by demanding transparency in the whole electoral process.

He also urged the electorate to partake in the new voter registration process yet to be officially launched by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec).

“The last point to tell you is that when we go to vote in 2018, listen, even if we grand stand and insult (President Robert) Mugabe here, it will not help,” he said.

“The only way we can remove Mugabe is through going to vote. Next year if we go to vote we will not leave the polling stations until the results are announced. You remember that year when the resulted were not announced for two months and this time we will not leave the polling station until they are out. We will not leave until Mugabe is gone. We will fight to the end.”

Addressing the same gathering, MDC-T vice-president Thokozani Khupe threatened to cause mayhem and stop the elections if registered voters discover on polling day that their names are not on the voters’ roll.

“We will be inspecting the voters’ roll and once one of our members discover his or her name missing, we will stop those elections because it will be a sign that it is being rigged,” Khupe said.

She also blasted Zec over its alleged bias towards Zanu PF and challenged it to treat all parties as equals.