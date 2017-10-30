“We Will Expel You!” Mzembi Warns Mnangagwa Allies

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | Foreign Affairs Minister, Walter Mzembi has said Team Lacoste members will be expelled from the ruling party Zanu PF if they continue to insinuate sinister motives.

Speaking at the inauguration party for Masvingo State Minister, Paul Chimedza, at the Civic Centre in Masvingo today, Mzembi who was the guest honour took a swipe at suspended Masvingo Provincial Chairperson, Ezra Chadzamira for inciting party members to disrespect the First Lady, Grace Mugabe.

Mzembi said those who continue to disrespect party leaders would be fired.

“Those who continue to flout party regulations and principles will be expelled.

I know that there are some party members who have deliberately snubbed the inauguration party but that will not work.

My advice to Chadzamira is that he has to respect the party’ s decision to suspend him because if he chooses to defy that position he will be expelled.

This is my advice to the like minded,” said Mzembi.

Chadzamira was suspended for the second time last week for inciting party members to rebel against President Robert Mugabe.