We Will Never Celebrate the Army Generals – Coltart

By David Coltart| Much of our current euphoria in Zimbabwe is misplaced.

As I have reflected this morning about the amazing scenes across Zimbabwe yesterday when people turned out in their hundreds of thousands I am left with much disquiet. I marched yesterday to celebrate the end of Mugabe’s rule, not to thank the military for removing Mugabe. In all of our euphoria we must never become so intoxicated as to forget that it was the same Generals who allowed Mugabe to come to power in 2008 and 2013.

We must never forget how the military and war veterans spearheaded the violence which followed the March 2008 elections to ensure that Mugabe got back into power. They were behind the abduction and murder of hundreds of MDC activists that year. Without their intervention Mugabe would never have won the run off election.

We must never forget how the military engineered the election victory of Mugabe in 2013. Although they did not engage in violence that year, I remember the long lines of soldiers (dressed in civilian clothes) in my constituency who voted early and often. At the time I commented how Mugabe was elected through the military discipline of our armed forces who played an integral role. We must never forget how soldiers were seconded to the bodies involved in the election. Once again Mugabe would never have been elected without their involvement.

So all the military have done this week is clean up their own mess. That is the truth and whilst we celebrate that they have done to remove Mugabe, it is also important that we all, especially the church and civic groups, remind the military that their role should NEVER be either to secure the election OR removal of any President. That job belongs to the electorate and no one else.

So our message to the military must now be – thank you for cleaning up the mess you created but you must now return to your barracks as soon as possible and never again get involved in the electoral process. The real danger of the current situation is that having got their new preferred candidate into State House, the military will want to keep him or her there, no matter what the electorate wills. We have a general election coming which must be held before the 22 July 2018. We, and the international community, must make it loud and clear to the military that they have no role to play in that election, other than assisting the police to keep the peace.

There is one other disturbing aspect of yesterday’s euphoria and that relates to the silence around those people who have been detained by the military. Because people like Jonathan Moyo are so detested by so many we have chosen to remain silent about them. But the fact is that the military has no business in deciding who is a criminal, or who is corrupt. That is the role of the prosecutorial authorities and the police – and no-one else. And even here the military are cleaning up the mess they have turned a blind eye to for the last 37 years. Corruption and criminal activity in Zimbabwe has not suddenly begun this year. The ZANU PF regime has been riddled with corruption and criminals for decades and the military have done nothing about it. Indeed if the truth be told there has been much corruption and criminal behaviour within the military itself.

So we must all now demand that those detained by the military be released immediately. If there is strong evidence that those detained have committed crimes then they can be handed over to the police for investigation and prosecution. But once again the military have no constitutional right to arrest and detain civilians in the manner they have and are still doing. If we as citizens remain silent about this we will be complicit in setting a dreadful precedent for the future.

I hope that all Zimbabwean patriots would think about these things soberly. We must unite in demanding that the military now step back. If Mugabe refuses to resign then Parliament must play its role in impeaching Mugabe. We don’t need the military to do that. Then whatever civilian government which emerges from that process must be allowed to govern and prepare for the next election without any interference from the military. Anything less than this will mean that the real power in Zimbabwe, to determine who governs us, remains with the military, not the electorate.

Senator David Coltart
Bulawayo
19th November 2017

  • sarah Mahoka

    coltart you now appear to be a retard. you have not learnt anything with your years in politics.Without guaranteed safety and freedom from the army Mps will not vote to impeach Mugabe too afraid..you want to hijack the defence forces project. seeking inappropriate relevance at this point. Yes the defence forces are our liberators.

  • Burnhard ISeed Spliffington

    Mr Coltart you talk a lot of bull…* Don’t talk for the sake of opposing. Appreciate when something good has been done. Would you participate in the March had it not been for these generals?

  • chalaw20

    Va Coltart we need to move one step at a time. For all the decades you had failed though all legal processses failed to remove Mugabe and right elections wre in the process of being rigged. Embrace the present ladder and wait for the next

  • Concerned Citizen

    Thank you David, you are spot on. I do not understand why the masses are giving the Army credit. The army has been a stumbling block all along. They denied MDC victory in 2008. Now that they have personal scores to settle they use us. Mugabe did not want to leave us in these War Vets hands, he might have messed up in trying to put Grace as VP, but the idea was nobble. Up to today these War Vets are saying Zimbabwe is for freedom fighters. All the policies and dark episodes of the country were done with blessing of ED and the Army. Hope we are not going to replace Mugabe with an even bigger monster. These guys will never allow civilian rule in our country.

    Like someone said we have literally jumped from the frying pan into the fire. Wake up and look at the bigger picture. This whole process has traits of dictatorship. I am just hoping we will not regret this.

    Very very very concerned Citizen

  • Patso

    Beware of Mnangagwa propaganda, it’s already at work, remember docket prepared by Mugabe special team unearthed a litany of cases against Mnangagwa. That means its a Zanu pf affair and Lacoste members also have bags of cash in their homes. Transitional authority without Mnangagwa and army is what is good for Zimbabwe.

  • Patso

    Well thought, please spread the news to all Zimbabweans Mr Coltat, they are all thieves.

  • Stupid Propanga

    I agree with you, and it makes me wonder who you refer to as “WE”. Isu ma black Zimbabweans are celebrating the Generals and other white folks as we witnessed yesterday. You have nothing to offer zviri positive Coltart. You are just taking advantage of the current situation to thing you can brain wash the povo with your stupid propaganda. Kwana Coltart or ndokutumira ana Gunaz kkkkkk

  • walof

    coltat get away thats why takakudzinga ku mdc wakadhakwa njere , siya robert ambobva fisrt kwete kukara kwako uko nndimi futi nana sekuru vako makakonzera shit yose iyi

  • Stupid Propagandaw

    He is trying to spoil the broth here. Iye anga amboripi all this time? Tsvangirai is celebrating the Generals, All the opposition are doing the same. Kwana semari yebhazi Bulltart. Ndiko kuisa huni nyoro pachoto zvawave kuita. Teerera Radio Zimbabwe for an hour and am sure you won’t last for 20 minutes and the reason you know it as much as any true Zimbabwean can guess. Viva Gen. Chiwenga and his soldiers!!!!