We’ll Apply Cow Dung to Mugabe – Zanu PF MP

Following First Lady Grace Mugabe’s statements that her husband, Robert will rule from the wheelchair, Chiredzi North MP Robert Mukwena has said his party has bought the President a wheel chair to enable him to rule until he dies.

Mukwena said Mugabe will still rule even if he becomes so old that his body parts start disintegrating to the extent that cow dung has to be applied to keep them together (In the old days cow dung was applied to very old people to strengthen their skin).

“Kana zvichireva kuti VaMugabe vadzurwe nendove kuti vatonge kusvika vafa tichaiita saizvozvo (We will apply cow dung to him if this is what it means to keep him in power)”, said Mukwena.

He said this when he addressed a Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) Textiles Strategies Outreach meeting at Mukwazi Resettlement area held in March. Mukwena said Zanu PF will resist any attempts within the warring ruling party to retire its nonagenarian leader.

“We bought a wheelchair for our leader President Mugabe since we want him to continue ruling the country. We will resist all attempts from within or outside the party to have our leader leave office because of age.

“No-one is allowed to claim the post of president when the mandate of our leader is still valid,” said Mukwena.

The function which was organised by Cottco was turned into a Zanu PF campaign event rather than a farming function as politicians completely took over. – Mirror