We’ll Join Grace Mugabe Once She Expels Lazarus Dokora – Tsvangirai Youths

Some Zimbabweans have voiced saying they will join First Lady Grace Mugabe if she goes ahead to expel Education Minister Lazarus Dokora as per the latest recommendations from the ZANU PF Youth League.

Dokora is accused of siding with the humiliated former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

One youth who is also a prolific news analyst, Mangosuthu Mbele writing in the newsroom said, “Please I beg you Zanu pf people. I will even vote Zanu pf if you remove Dokora.”

Another blogger who is a Morgan Tsvangirai supporter also weighed in saying, Dokora is the worst thing to ever happen to the nation on education. We had the Dzingai Mutumbukas and the Fay Chungs, who were honourable. But this one where does he come from? Yes I will turn ZANU if Mugabe fixes this rubbish, ” said Mr Kuda Gutu.