“We’ll Take Corrective Measure if purges Continue,” Chiwenga Warns Mugabe – What of Povo

Wilbert Mukori | VaMunjeke was a mean and evil woman who would throw hot chilli powder in an innocent child’s eyes just for the hell of seeing the child cry. Many people said she was a witch, I never doubted it. Whenever she was in real trouble, she reached for the Bible quicker than any Cowboy would draw his gun! Before anyone could say anything she would read a verse or two from the Book of Samuel or wherever followed by two or three more readings from other Books, all on the same theme of forgiveness – her favourite.

When I saw General Constantine Chiwenga, surrounded by the bigwigs in Zimbabwe’s security services sector, reading his hypocritical speech to protest the firing of former VP Mnangagwa and many of his supporters now in the pipeline; I immediately remember vaMunjeke!

“Let us begin by quoting the Constitution of this country particularly the preamble which speaks of “Exalting and extolling the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives during the First and Second Chimurenga/Umvukela and national liberation struggles and honouring our forebearers and compatriots who toiled for the progress of our country.” Started of the General – reaching for the constitution where vaMunjeke would have reached for the Bible.

“It is with humility and a heavy heart that we come before you to pronounce the indisputable reality there is instability in ZANU-PF today and as a result anxiety in the country at large. Zimbabwe’s History is hinged on the ideals of the revolution dating back to the First Chimurenga where thousands of people perished. Zanu-PF is the Political Party that waged the Second Chimurenga for our Independence; the struggle which many Zimbabweans, in one way or the other, sacrificed and contributed immensely to our liberation.

“Many of these gallant fighters still live-on with the spirited hope of seeing a prosperous Zimbabwe but also hope of seeing leaving behind inheritance and legacy for posterity. It is pertinent to restate that the Zimbabwe Defence Forces remain the major stock holder and when these are threatened we are obliged to take corrective measures.”

The stench of hypocrisy in that speech was nauseating; he is evoking the suffering masses and yet we all know the General is fighting to keep his and his friends’ positions on the feeding trough and being threatened with all this shooting from the hip by Mugabe and his wife.

“Prosperous Zimbabwe,” what are you wittering about! After 37 years of gross mismanagement and rampant corruption Zimbabwe is in total economic ruins. Even you general must be surely aware of the rot and decay everywhere, the near collapse of basic service like health and education, the shortage of clean running water and all too frequent power cuts, etc. From the comfort of your official car you must have seen the thousands of vendors lining the streets and eking a living because unemployment has soared to 90%.

How can you talk of a prosperous Zimbabwe when 72.3% of the population live on US$1.00 or less a day! For Pete’s sake Zimbabweans are the poorest people in Africa!

Zimbabwe’s economic collapse did not happen in the last 5 years or last 10 years; it started soon after independence in 1980. The people have been helpless to do anything to stop the economic rot because Zimbabwe is a de facto one-party, Zanu PF, cum one-man, Robert Gabriel Mugabe, dictatorship.

For the last 37 years Mugabe has ridden roughshod over the people’s freedoms and basic human rights including the right to free, fair and credible elections and even the right to life to create and retain this corrupt, vote rigging and tyrannical dictatorship.

If the truth be told, and the pitiful situation in Zimbabwe todays demands that the truth must be said from the roof top, Mugabe would have never established the dictatorship without you, General Chiwenga, and your fellow securocrats flanking you today. Zanu PF has murdered over 30 000 innocent Zimbabweans to create the dictatorship and many of you gentlemen did the killing.

Many, if not all, of the securocrats flanking General Chiwenga at the press conference have had their share of the absolute power and the looted wealth that the dictatorship has brought. Whilst the 72.3% of the population are now living in heart-breaking abject poverty these men and their family have lived lives of leisure and comfort.

If the truth be told – IT MUST AND WILL BE TOLD – the real reason why you General Chiwenga, and your fellow security chefs have all agreed to this threatening press statement is because you are fearful of losing your position on the feeding trough if President Mugabe was to hand over power to his wife which is what the tyrant has been pushing for. Your demands makes this crystal clear.

“We strongly urge the Party (Zanu PF):” demanded General Chiwenga.

“To stop reckless utterances by politicians from the ruling Party denigrating the military which is causing alarm and despondency within the rank and file.

• The current purging of which is clearly targeting members of the party with a liberation background must stop

• The current purging of which is clearly targeting members of the party with a liberation background must stop The known counter revolutionary elements who have fermented the current instability in the Party must be exposed and fished out.

• As the Party goes for the Extra-ordinary Congress, members must go with equal opportunity to exercise their democratic rights.”

General, how dare you evoke the spirits of the gallant fighters in the First and Second Chimurenga and of those murdered by this regime since 1980 whom you dare not mention! These are true heroes and heroines of Zimbabwe, they believed in freedom, justice, human dignity and economic prosperity for all Zimbabweans and not just the few ruling elite. They are turning in their graves to see what you and Mugabe have done to Zimbabwe – turn it into a den of thieves, vote rigging tricksters, murders and tyrants riding roughshod over povo and robbing them blind.

If Mbuya Nehanda, Sekuru Kaguvi and all those who have died for a truly free, just and prosperous Zimbabwe had spoken from beyond they would have made one demand on Mugabe and you General Chiwenga and the rest of the Zanu PF thugs; “Implement the democratic reforms to make sure next year’s elections are free, fair and credible!”

For a regime that is always evoking the spirit of the true Chimurenga freedoms fighters and claim the same liberation zeal for themselves; delivering free and fair elections should be easy and yet Zanu PF has failed to hold such elections in 37 years.

General Chiwenga all your four demands above are all about making sure Mugabe is replace with another dictator of your choosing; you are not at all interested in restoring povo’s freedoms and basic human rights including the right to a meaningful say in the governance of the country and fair share of its wealth and riches!

General Constantine Chiwenga, you and your fellow security chefs are 100% correct that “there is instability in ZANU-PF” and that this causing untold human suffering and death brought by of the economic meltdown following decades of corrupt and tyrannical rule by this Zanu PF dictatorship. What you have clearly failed to grasp is that it is not be enough to replace one dictator with another dictator, with you and your fellow liberation war veterans wielding the veto as to who that should be. This may be enough to guarantee you and the ruling elite the luxuries you have enjoyed so far.

What we want is a Zimbabwe in which everyone’s freedom and human rights and have a fair share of the country wealth and bounty and not just a few. To recreate the Zimbabwe many of us dreamt of and many died and continue to die for to this day, we must not only remove the incumbent dictator but must also completely dismantle and destroy the dictatorship itself and replace it with a democratic system where everyone has a vote and no one has a veto!

General, the demand to implement the democratic reforms before elections is not negotiable!