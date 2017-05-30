WellCash Baboons Hit Harare Again | BREAKING NEWS

Staff Reporters| WellCash “debt collectors” have hit Harare again, ZimEye.com can reveal.

Despite the company’s contract being cancelled by the Harare City Council two weeks ago, self confessing agents were seen terrorising residents again yesterday amid fears that they could be mere thieves.

Documented evidence from in particular the Glen View areas, shows how people were once again issued with illegal ultimatums. Wellcash Debt Collectors are known for violating the law by threatening attachment of property and also charging an extra 10 percent of what residents owe to council.

One victim, Mr Francis Usayiwevhu told ZimEye he was in utter shock. “I have been served with a WellCash debt collector’s notice for the arrears I have at City Of Harare today 29th May 2017…”

Contacted for a comment, Harare Mayor Ben Manyenyeni said people affected should simply deal with council directly.

But Mr Usayiwevhu expressed deep concern saying, “we are afraid that these people who are issuing these papers may be criminals; if the council had terminated the contract where are they getting the authority to do what they are doing? Can the honourable Mayor issue a press conference and clarify the City’s position before the situation gets out of hand. I am suspecting that the move by WellCash is not all that lawful. May the relevant authorities come to our rescue please,” he said.

The development comes after Harare City Council two weeks ago cancelled WellCash’s contract saying it was necessitated by the prevailing economic conditions which have resulted in residents defaulting on payments. They said that they are now looking into other strategies of recovering debts. More to follow…