Welshman Ncube’s Daughter, ” I Was Raped, then Assaulted by South African Police”

By Gugu Ncube | Fellow Africans, and the world at large, the man who raped me Marc Gbaffou is using his friends in blue, the police, to silence me. Yesterday, the 19th of May 2017, l was again arrested, detained for almost 4 hours at Hillbrow police station and later taken to the family court where the prosecutor closed his case against me saying he has no grounds for the case.

I am willing to die for my rights. I was raped by Marc Gbaffou and he is not above the law, he must be tried like all other rapists. I was beaten by the police today, handcuffed once again and the cuffs were tightened and went in my wrists until both my hands got swollen. I have since opened a case for assault, harassment and humiliation against those officers. I was refused to put on shoes, arrested on bare feet.I was refused privacy to dress up, my skirt was thrown to my face by one officer. l was forced to dress up in front of four males, Marc Gbaffou, two police officers and the security officer in my residence. There was no female officer with them. I was refused to put on a panty, as a partially blind person who uses glasses to see, l was also refused to even put on my glasses. I was shoved, pulled and pushed while l was struggling to see anything in front of me.

I refuse to be intimidated, l will die fighting for my rights as a woman, no man has permission to have sex with me without my consent.

Gugulethu W. Ncube.