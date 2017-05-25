Welshman Ncube’s Daughter Rape Case, Massive Cover Up Exposed

Staff Reporter | Attempts to cover up rape allegations being made against the current chairman of the African Diaspora Forum (ADF), Marc Gbaffou have hit a new low, with the orgisation now disowning accuser Gugulethu Ncube.

The ADF Women’s League has since issued a statement stating ,” She is not a member of ADF and does not hold any executive position in ADF or in the Women’s League. Having established that Gugulethu Ncube is masquerading as the vice Public Relations Officer for ADF, we would like to make it clear that this is not a true assertion.”

However, numerous documents in our possession show that Ncube of a truth has been an active member of ADF who has participated in the organisations key programmes, even speaking on its behalf to the media. There have also been malicious attempts to silence Ncube by attacking her based on her family past, which the vibrant activist has dismissed with the contempt they deserve. Writes Ncube on her Facebook wall, ” I know my story, l will not stop speaking out no matter who does and says what. Marc Gbaffou raped me. Defaming my character will not silence me. My story is straight, l was raped by Marc Gbaffou and justice must be served.”