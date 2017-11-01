What Is Wrong With Dokora’ s Modus Operandi As Cases Of Suicide Escalate Among School Heads?

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | The number of suicide cases among school heads has increased sharply during current Primary and Secondary Education Minister Lazarus Dokara’ s tenure, it has emerged.

The sudden increase in suicide cases among school heads and teachers has left educationists wondering if there is something terribly wrong with Dokora’ s policies.

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe(PTUZ) officials have pointed out the trend is worrisome.

PTUZ said preliminary surveys indicated teachers and school heads were uncomfortable with Dokora’ s policies.

PTUZ president Takavira Zhou last week said:

“We are deeply concerned about the increase in suicide cases over the past few months.

Our investigations have revealed that the leading cause of suicide is frustration.

We therefore call on the Government to address the plight of teachers as soon as possible.”

He added: “So far we have received reports about such suicide cases from our members in Gutu, Mberengwa, Chiredzi and Bikita Districts respectively.”