What Mugabe Told Mnangagwa Today

….

“To hire buses for people to come and boo us here? I know who is behind this and we cannot let this continue. If they don’t want me to lead the party, they are free to go, I will not stand in their way.

“The First Lady is right, she is speaking the truth. We are denigrated and insulted in the name of Cde Mnangagwa.

“Did I make a mistake in appointing Cde Mnangagwa as Vice President? If so I can remove him now. You hear people in Masvingo saying this province is not for Mugabe, it is for Mnangagwa. The likes of [Lovemore] Matuke who are you? Okay, go away, we go our way. I stand with those who support me and you also stand with your people, if you want you can form your own party. We are going for elections next year and our party’s congress and it is time to make the final decision.

“We don’t want people who believe in that a particular person should rule in a particular province or area. Because you go to the toilet there, you think it is your area? We will kick you out, we don’t want people with such a mentality”