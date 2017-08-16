WHAT’S GOING ON? – Grace Mugabe “Trapped In South Africa,” Everyone Now Confused, Gutted | BREAKING NEWS

LIVE BLAST report following – refresh this page for updates.

By Dorrothy Moyo| Zimbabweans were cast into spiral confusion on Wednesday when reports were published in the South Africa media suggesting First Lady, Grace Mugabe is currently trapped inside the neighbouring country.

This was following South African journalists who last night said she fled the neighbouring country and sneaked into Harare yesterday afternoon.

Grace Mugabe’s motorcade has been spotted coming back from the airport in Harare. No ways was she going to hang around to clean up her mess — Simon Allison (@simonallison) August 15, 2017

The South Africa based, IOL and the African Independent publications claim in their reports that Grace Mugabe is still in South Africa. They say she is waiting for her husband, Robert, to arrive in South Africa today as he will be attending the 37th summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

“She (Grace) is still in South Africa. She had been told to wait until President Mugabe arrives in South Africa where he is scheduled to attend this week’s SADC summit. It really wouldn’t have made sense for her to flee to Zimbabwe yet as President Mugabe is travelling to South Africa,” an anonymous source was quoted by the African Independent.

But contacted for a comment, Zim Communist Party leader Ngqabutho Mabena currently in Johannesburg told ZimEye, “but we can’t confirm we don’t know because there has been a lot of information going through, we don’t know the truth…” LIVEBLAST report following on ZimEye.com

Meanwhile, the Annual SADC People’s Summit opens in Johannesburg this evening with crisis hit Zimbabwe and First Lady Grace Mugabe’s alleged abuse on the South African woman set to top the discussions in the three day summit.

The SADC Peoples’ Summit is a project of the Southern Africa Peoples’ Solidarity Network (SAPSN) which brings in people from all around the SADC region to discuss issues from their various countries to be tabled at the SADC Heads of Governments summit which follows a few weeks after.

This year’s summit is set to focus on the upcoming elections in Zimbabwe and Lesotho whose elections through the years have always been declared as undemocratic.

Human rights organisations and have also presented that the summit discusses the recent outburst by Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabe which ended with her allegedly savagely attacking a young South African model.

Grace Mugabe escaped prosecution in the country allegedly with the help of the South African government.

