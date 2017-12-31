WhatsApp Is Down, Worldwide Users Furious | LATEST

WhatsApp is down with New Year’s revellers around the world reporting outages as they try to message their friends.

The website DownDetector.co.uk reported a spike in outage reports around 6pm UK time.

Users across the UK and in other countries including Barbados, India, Panama, South Africa, Spain, and Qatar said they were unable to connect to the app.

One user wrote: “Messages won’t deliver. Can’t see when people have been online. This is my lifeline for my new year plans. I’ve had to go old school and text and ring people.”

Another added: “Not working for me in the UK. Refusing to connect with wi fi or 4G.”

One posted: “No connection in UK, London, anyone else also same problem?”

And another angry user wrote: “I swear WhatsApp is ALWAYS down on New year’s Eve!”

It had already been announced that WhatsApp would stop working on some phone operating systems as of New Year’s Day.

Any BlackBerry device running BlackBerry OS Or BlackBerry 10 will no longer be able to use the messaging app.- Agencies