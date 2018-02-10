WhatsApp Leak Exposes Tsvangirai Relatives Looting Highlands House Property As Liz Is Kicked Out

By Farai D Hove| A major property looting spree has been reported (at Morgan Tsvangirai’s Highlands house) as the MDC leader continued his hospital stay in South Africa, and was described as too ill to touch the computer. Several police officers were Saturday afternoon heading to guard the house under strict instructions from the highest office in the ZRP.

While Tsvangirai’s wife was kicked away from him by his extended family, other family crew were on Saturday afternoon reportedly making attempts to loot his property.

As Elizabeth was blocked from seeing her husband in South Africa, she was on Saturday facing fresh attempts to loot her marital property, strangely because Tsvangirai is still alive.

A WhatsApp chat earlier on revealed the shocking details that senior MDC members also spoke about. While a senior cadre (who can not be named per their request) told ZimEye Tsvangirai’s Highlands House has been under protection of the Vanguard – the party’s security wing, ZimEye.com is told by police sources that the Acting ZRP Commissioner General had to send a contingent of officers to guard Tsvangirai’s house.

“The Police Commissioner ended up sending cops to guard Tsvangirai’s Highlands house because of the looting alert,” an impeccable source told ZimEye.

