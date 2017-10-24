When Grace Mugabe Becomes Vice President In December, “The Country Will Run Out Of Electric Cables While Donations For Dirty 2nd Hand Underwear Will Rise” | OPINION

As the nation readies for the upcoming crunch ZANU PF congress set to seal Emmerson Mnangagwa’s fate, Zimbabweans have begun to project what the great nation is to be under a female Vice Presidency in the face of First Lady Grace Mugabe. Some yesterday took to a satirical saying Grace could make many changes some of which include donating more used underwear as she has been seen in public in recent days doing, to even spiking the demand for electric cables- a jibe at her recent alleged attack on her son’s South African female acquaintance, Gabriella Engels. Below were some of the opinion highlights:



