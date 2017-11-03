By Dorrothy Ndoro| Where is Grace Mugabe today?, Zimbabweans asked as Robert Mugabe arrived in Bulawayo without his wife.

Although Mugabe jetted into the city of Kings to preside over the 23rd National University of Science and Technology (Nust) graduation ceremony, he is set for his youth interface rally on Saturday which many have for a while been expecting his wife to attend.

The development comes as the ZANU PF party geared for its upcoming Congress where she is posed to take over the position of a vice president. Documents revealed by ZimEye.com during the week show that the party is set to change its constitution so to create a female vice presidency in just five weeks from today. Coincidentally hundreds of youths have begun speaking openly in support of Grace Mugabe for the vice president post.

“Wadyajena says things now ugly”- Chinguno

This sudden rush comes from the post-Mujuru era in 2014 which saw the former VP being kicked out by the Emmerson Mnangagwa faction, in what the latter group thought was a securing of the position for Mnangagwa and him alone. But the tide has since changed and Manicaland Youth leader Mubuso Chinguno poetically blows it up in a 2 year old running selfie video saying: “All this while Justice Wadyajena was busy campaigning for Amai saying: Munhu Wese Kuna Amai, and Amai for the VP post, and some of us joined in saying Amai go on please, don’t stop there proceed to take over the horns of State House, and now Wadyajena returns things are now ugly!”

As a result of this the youth interface rallies have created excitement and fear around Grace and Mnangagwa. Will she still fly in today?

Her husband arrived at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport Thursday accompanied by Small to Medium Enterprises and Cooperative Development Minister Sithembiso Nyoni and senior government officials.

Mugabe will today address the 9th Presidential Youth Interface rally at White City Stadium.

When he arrived on Thursday, Mugabe was welcomed by Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Eunice Nomthandazo Moyo, zanu-pf Secretary for Youth Affairs Kudzanai Chipanga, his deputy Mpehlabayo Malinga, service chiefs, Zanu-pf Bulawayo provincial youth chairperson Anna Mokgohloa and senior officials for the national youth and Bulawayo provincial executive.