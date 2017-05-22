Whites To Blame For the Bad Roads, Says Mahofa

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | Carefree Masvingo State Minister, Shuvai Ben Mahofa has blamed white people for contributing towards the socio-economic problems in the country.

Mahofa stunned party members and farmers in Chiredzi when she quipped white owners of conservancies were largely to blame for the current problems in the country.

She also lambasted white business people for sabotaging government efforts to revive the economy.

The controversial minister made the jawdropping remarks during her recent state visit to Chiredzi.

Despite clear indications policies formulated by the government led by her boss, President Robert Mugabe, have contributed towards the economic woes, Mahofa has thoughtlessly departed from the truth political analysts have said.

The violent land grab exercise, dubbed the Third Chimurenga, has been singled out as the major contributory factor to the economic crisis in the country due to poor production. To add to that 10% of the people now own 90% of the land that they do not know how to farm.

In a desperate attempt to divert attention from the ailing ruling party, Zanu PF, Mahofa insisted that the government was too lenient on the whites.

“There are some issues that were supposed to be addressed by the whites.Those people who are in the conservancies must be forced to repair our roads and bridges because they are the ones who destroyed our infrastructure. They have a lot of money but they don’t want to contribute towards nation building. We have been too lenient on the whites, ” said Mahofa.

She added:”We will force the whites to contribute money towards the development of our roads. ”

An independent analyst going by the name Munya Sando added, “The vicious anger is not a surprise though. Nothing is working here. No one has talked about poor production on commercial farms, let alone the bad police conduct on our roads. And we have no cash in banks. The list is endless..”