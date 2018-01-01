WHO ASSASSINATED MNANGAGWA MAN MHIRIPIRI? – Police Called To Murder Case During Grace Mugabe’s Reign

Staff Reporter|Nine months ago a high profile Emmerson Mnangagwa man and war veteran, Nathaniel Mhiripiri was found dead near his farm.

Nearly a year later and over a month after Mnangagwa took over power, police and intelligence officers have been called upon to probe and unearth the man’s killers.

The cops back then revealed that Mhiripiri was murdered in cold blood. The top Rusape politician, vocal war veteran and farmer, was found dead at his Abeid Farm 10km along Rusape- Mutare Highway.

The late Mhiripiri can be seen in pictures from the previous ZANU PF conference standing by former Minister Hubert Nyanhongo.

He had been missing for three days after he was accused of siding with Mnangagwa (the Lacoste faction).

Detectives who spoke to the state media present at the scene, said preliminary investigations were pointing to murder. But since then no further word has been obtained.

His decomposing body was found near a stream a few metres from the main road which lead to his farm house. His relatives reported him missing to the police yesterday (Monday) and a search was launched at his farm. His body was found body lying under a tree in a ‘dried’ pool of blood. His body was conveyed to Rusape General Hospital for post-mortem.

Mhiripiri was also Zanu PF Manicaland provincial secretary for Labour and Social Welfare.