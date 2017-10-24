WHO Boss In Trouble: Thousands Of Mugabe’s Citizens Killed Due To ARV Shortage

Staff Reporter| It never rains but pours for the Director General of the United Nations World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus who is now being personally investigated for his appointing of President Robert Mugabe to the prestigious badge of a goodwill ambassador.

The UN Watch’s the executive director , Hillel Neuer, a human rights group, condemned the choice, saying: “The government of Robert Mugabe has brutalized human rights activists, crushed democracy dissidents and turned the breadbasket of Africa — and its health system — into a basket case. The notion that the U.N. should now spin this country as a great supporter of health is, frankly, sickening.”

He also called for a deep investigation into the “absurd” Mugabe appointment. “There must be more to the story,” Neuer said in his statement.

This came as it was revealed that several thousands of Zimbabweans living with HIV on ARVs have been left exposed to death due to a sudden shortage of ARVs.

This was announced by the Zimbabwe National Network of People living with HIV (ZNNP+) at a press conference they jointly held with the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights and the Diocese of Mutare Community Care Programme.

Sebastain Chinhaire, the chairperson of ZNNP+ said the situation was more serious on people receiving the second line ARV drug.

Second line ARV drugs are given to patients who would have resisted the first line treatment.

“Over the past two months we have noted with concern that thousands of people living with HIV have been caught up in the ongoing shortages of the life saving second line ARV drug.

“We are equally concerned that the country will not be able to cope if the clients on second line have to be moved to the third line due to treatment failure and an increase in defaulters due to unavailability of treatment in public health institutions,”said Chinhaire.

Last month government through the Health and Child Care ministry confirmed that the country was facing some ARVs shortages.