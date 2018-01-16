Who Is Mnangagwa Afraid Of? | OPINION

Kerina Mujati| I have always said he is a coward…a barking toothless dog who rides behind others as indeed he is. I just want to bring your attention to this image, the fake Crocodile is as fake as his claims that he was part of the Crocodile Gang. How sad it is that at his age and his brutal image he is known of, the man is scared of death. He wears body armour that disfigures his stature and also moves about with gun holster. He is an armoured man. How sad. He knows his deeds and cannot trust anyone.

Even Donald Trump doesn’t go about uncomfortable as our poor ED. What a President we have in Zimbabwe! The man is already carrying his cross and that shows he has no peace or trust of those around him. You play with a sword, you die by the sword. At least from this image we can see how much of the body armour protects the chest 😂😂😂maiziva😂😂😂shame on you Mnangagwa. He has resorted to gallivanting African nations introducing himself as no one cares about him….those daily trips are not cost saving but the man is indeed scared what might happen to him if he decides to spent the night in a foreign nation. He knows what he did to Mugabe might happen to him and he can’t figure who can pull it. …those around him or neighbouring nations. Carry your cross ED. We looking forward to 2018 Elections since you are illegal and your Junta government.#2018resistance #G40 #cd3sistermwenewazvo#