Who is Nkosana Moyo In This Game? – Tsvangirai Party

Staff Reporter| The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) says it will not lose sleep over the entry into the political arena of Dr Nkosana Moyo who announced his plans to contest as an independent candidate in the 2018 Presidential elections.

Moyo on Thursday broke the news as he joined the long list of Presidential aspirants. He also snubbed existing coalitions that he described as tired and lacking creativity.

In response to Moyo’s remarks, MDC-T spokesperson, Obert Gutu, said the party is big enough to challenge Zanu PF in the 2018 plebiscites without the helping hand of the “new kid on the block.”

“MDC-T is a tried and tested political party. As you know we have been in existence since 1999 and….have been fighting for democracy and we will continue to fight our enemy, which is Zanu PF not these new political parties,” said Gutu.

Dr Nkosana Moyo will contest the 2018 elections as an Independent Candidate

Gutu dded that “Although it will be better for the opposition to unite and fight Zanu PF from the same corner, we cannot force anyone to join us. This is a multi-party democracy and Moyo has a right to [..follow his dream].”

Gutu said MDC-T is an experienced party that is capable of ousting the Zanu PF adding that his party benefited from its five years in the Government of National Unity hence not worried about the coming in of Dr Moyo.

Many social critics believe that Moyo’s entry into the ring could split the opposition vote and create leverage to the ruling party, Zanu PF.

Addressing journalists in Harare on Thursday, Moyo who will be running under the banner of Alliance for the People’s Agenda (APA) trashed the envisaged coalition.

“This coalition ….. is not going to work. I do not think that if we mix water and oil we will come up with some usable resource but a total waste of resources….people who are joining that are of different minds,” said Moyo.