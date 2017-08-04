Zimbabweans have launched an online motion in which many are claiming that the army is best placed to protect the povo, particularly from abuses of rogue police officers who are daily using spikes on motor vehicles, causing accidents.

Who’s Best To Protect The Zim Public, THE POLICE OR THE ARMY? — ZimEye (@ZimEye) August 4, 2017



This belief follows the clashes between soldiers and police officers on Monday night.

