Who’s Best To Protect The Zim Public, THE POLICE OR THE ARMY?

Zimbabweans have launched an online motion in which many are claiming that the army is best placed to protect the povo, particularly from abuses of rogue police officers who are daily using spikes on motor vehicles, causing accidents.


This belief follows the clashes between soldiers and police officers on Monday night.

LATEST ON – BLOODY CLASHES BETWEEN ARMY & ZRP

DAY 2: BLOODY CLASHES BETWEEN ZRP & ARMY

Posted by ZimEye on Wednesday, August 2, 2017

