Why Chiwenga Ousted Mugabe| FRESH DETAILS

The New Patriotic Front an opposition party aligned to Zanu PF’s G-40 faction has petitioned the African Union, presenting fresh details to the events surrounding the coup last November in which former President Robert Mugabe was ousted. Among some of the reasons coming out behind General Constantino Chiwenga staging the coup was fear of ‘arbitrary retirement.”

Details are emerging that Gen Chiwenga & his so-called “Command Element” staged a coup because they were of ,”arbitrary retirement”. Details on minutes of meeting the command element had with Pres Mugabe during the #Coup pic.twitter.com/Y6iG2PCG8R

