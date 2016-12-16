Why Do You Really Want Out of Zimbabwe? – Mthwakazi Asked

Staff Reporter | The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) National Executive member Job Sikhala, has challenged people from Matabeleland lobbying for the cessation of the region from Zimbabwe to justify why they want the region to be set aside as a separate state from Zimbabwe.

Writing in his Facebook page, Sikhala openly asks Mthwakazi for them to explain the specific circumstances in the country that are forcing them to want out of Zimbabwe.

“What are the genuine grievances to call for secession from the Republic of Zimbabwe? Are the grievances enough to trigger the support for an independent state?” asked Sikhala.

“Can’t the grievances be able to be resolved through internal self – determination, that is, having the same equal rights to participate in the socio-economic and political affairs of the state?”

“Aren’t there available mechanisms that can be applied to deal with the grievances that led to the call for independence and secession from Zimbabwe?

“Does the call have total resonance with everyone from Matabeleland? If so what is the hope of support from the United Nations, regional and continental bodies?”

“Is the call attainable in light of Zimbabwe’s constitutional provisions that says that Zimbabwe is a unitary state? Further how to deal with the principle of the United Nations Charter that no matter how arbitrarily colonial boundaries were drawn, every state and its citizens are bound to respect them.”