Why Do You Really Want Out of Zimbabwe? – Mthwakazi Asked

10

Staff Reporter | The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) National Executive member Job Sikhala, has challenged people from Matabeleland lobbying for the cessation of the region from Zimbabwe to justify why they want the region to be set aside as a separate state from Zimbabwe.

Writing in his Facebook page, Sikhala openly asks Mthwakazi for them to explain the specific circumstances in the country that are forcing them to want out of Zimbabwe.

“What are the genuine grievances to call for secession from the Republic of Zimbabwe? Are the grievances enough to trigger the support for an independent state?” asked Sikhala.

“Can’t the grievances be able to be resolved through internal self – determination, that is, having the same equal rights to participate in the socio-economic and political affairs of the state?”

“Aren’t there available mechanisms that can be applied to deal with the grievances that led to the call for independence and secession from Zimbabwe?

“Does the call have total resonance with everyone from Matabeleland? If so what is the hope of support from the United Nations, regional and continental bodies?”

“Is the call attainable in light of Zimbabwe’s constitutional provisions that says that Zimbabwe is a unitary state? Further how to deal with the principle of the United Nations Charter that no matter how arbitrarily colonial boundaries were drawn, every state and its citizens are bound to respect them.”

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

Got a story? Contact ZimEye on Whatsapp today, no. +447426863301

investigative-articles-exclusiveEXCLUSIVE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Mthwakazi Restoration Movement

    How did Eretria, Somaliland, South Sudan come about, notwithstanding whatever the UN, regional or Continental bodies say?

    How about Scotland? The only thing missing there is a majority yes vote from the Scottish people – not the UN that you are alluding to.

  • Mthwakazi Restoration Movement

    OK. Here are the reasons for cessation:
    1. Mthwakazi was merged with Mashonaland by the White Colonialists after Queen Elizabeth of England gave the green light without consulting the African people. Neither Mthwakazi prople nor the Shona people were consulted;
    2. The ZANU PF 1979 Grand Plan that has been implemented in the country since 1980. There is evidence everywhere in Mthwakazi of the operation of each and every clause in that Plan;
    3. Unresolved Gukurahundi grievances and the subsequent suffering of uMthwakazi from its consequences to date;
    4. Shona language and culture that is being imposed on the people of Mthwakazi by Shonas and their political leaders, since Gukurahundis started it all at gun point. In Schools and Churches, Shonas demand the use of their Shona language wherever they go in our region, yet our own regional languages such as Sotho, Venda, Khalanga, Nambya etc are poorly represented;
    5. Jobs in Mthwakazi that have been taken up by Shonas. Shonas are now the majority employed in every job in Mthwakazi, yet they are not just a minority in the region; most of them dont even come from there;
    6. Our farms/land have been dished out to Shonas from very far; yet many of our Mthwakazi people remain landless. Consideration in just about everything should be given to locals first before people from other provinces are considered;
    6. The Deputies culture. No one has ever explained why Mnangagwa not Mphoko is being considered for the Presidency after Mugabe. Even when John Nkomo was still the VP; this was the case.It seems in Zim, its just taken for granted that the President should be Shona – why?
    7. The name Zimbabwe; which is not neutral and gives the Shonas an impression that the country is theirs. That name has made Shonas very arrogant. Shonas were never like this in the Rhodesian era. Shonas are not the innocents they claim to be. They originate from the North and Central Africa, just like all of us Bantu people. They equally stole Khoisan land in Southern Africa just like Mthwakazi and subsequently the white Colonialists. Their justifications based on the time they have been settled there is simply ridiculous. You dont become the legitimate owner of stolen property just because you have kept it for a much longer time than the next thief.

    The reasons for cessation are many; but I believe broadly these do suffice in answering your question Mr Job Sikhala.

    You yourself, judging by your surname are not even Shona. We expect you to know better.

  • Gweru

    M.R.M, its not about surname its about serious grievances, l myself l am a Ndebele in Midlands and my parents are in Gwanda but l do not want to be in Mthwakazi State. I do not know how you will rule the State, maybe like Swaziland, CAR, South Sudan, Scotland ummn you just need power. Zimbabwe just need people who vote to change things democratically and people who are economic not whole-political. People who want change for future

  • ~~..

    Job should know why Matabelelend wants out
    He has eyes to see and ears to hear

  • Addi Ticha

    Restore the Rozvi State that u destroyed first before talking about Mdhakwazi

  • Historian

    Restore the land to the Khoisan first before you talk about your Zimbambambagwe. History does not start from a point thats conveniently suits you.

  • THE TRUTH

    QUESTION TO SHONAS:

    Which part or geographic region of present day Zimbabwe did White Colonialists who travelled from the Cape Colony first settle in?

    If you can answer that question; you have settled the question of who between Mthwakazi and Mashonaland sold the country.

    This Rudd Concession nonsense is just that; nonsense. King Lobhengula actually fought the invaders. There is no historical record of Shonas fighting the invaders.

    You are mad if you believe Gukurawundi ZANU PF version of our history!!

  • Petros Magomazi

    I am Ndebele myself but I disagree totally with the reasons you have stated above:
    1. The notion that colonialists ‘forced’ Mthwakazi to merge with Mashonaland is a figment of your imagination. The truth is that we the Ndebeles came in the 1800s and joined an already existing empire: Rozvi-Mutapa empires. During the first Chimurenga the Ndebeles and Shonas fought together.
    2.The Grand Plan: What is it and who mooted this plan – I suspect that it only exists in your head!!!
    3. Gukurahundi started with the Ndebeles. That is an inconvenient truth!!! I know a few people who escaped the Ndebele onslaught against the Shonas in Bulawayo. However, it does not justify the heavy handed response and I agree with the idea of a commission to establish the real truth and to take remedial and or punitive action against the culprits. What is clear is that Mugabe will deal with anyone who challenges his leadership the same way, regardless of the tribe or race of the person. Ask MDC!!
    4. I do not believe that Shonas are imposing themselves but what is happening is that all the able bodied Ndebeles are in SA looking for jobs leaving opportunities which the Shonas by virtue of their numerical superiority are taking advantage of.
    5. The same as above
    6. Give us the statistics and you must also prove that there are no Ndebeles who have land in Mashonaland. The position of President has been held by one person and therefore the notion of a culture of being deputies exists in your head. There are many Ndebeles who have senior positions in cabinet. In fact if we were to calculate based on population proportion you will realise that the Ndebeles are over represented. Ndebeles constitute 16% of the population and hence in a cabinet of 20 there should be 3 Ndebeles only!!! But the Ndebeles are always represented in the Presidency. I think that is a good deal!! If you want to have a Ndebele President then you must produce a good candidate who will campaign on the basis of merit and not your misplaced sense of entitlement. In fact this Ndebele consciousness is what will cost a Ndebele presidential candidate precious votes!!!
    7. Suggest a neutral name for the country. The notion of people having migrated from North or East Africa is useless in this a conversation.

    Lastly, I urge you to apply your mind and not allow the actions of one man who happens to be Shona (RGM) to impair your judgement and to conclude wrongly that all Shona people are bad people. That is unreasonable and untrue. Those who are unhappy in Zimbabwe must just pack their bags and leave. Even Shonas are leaving!!

  • MTHWAKAZI RESTORATION MOVEMENT

    First you lying. You are not a Mthwakazi. Your language has undertones of Shona attitudes. I have heard them many times talk like you; advising us “to pack our bags”. So you dont have to claim things here. We are not stupid.
    1. White colonialists first settled in Mashonaland when they arrived; not Mthwakazi. Mthwakazi was then under King Lobengula. Do your research. Many of King Lobhengula’s sons who were potential hiers to the throne were sent to South by the White Colonialists because their long term objective was to destroy the Kingdom, merge it with Mashonaland and establish their new Rhodesian State. This eventually materialised after they cheated the King over land and mineral rights. After realising his error the King and his people rose, but by then it was too late. That was the end of the Kingdom and King Lobhengula fled. By then the whites had long conquered Mashonaland. There was no empire to talk about when Mthwakazi moved into the land between the two rivers. If there was, who was the King? What was his name? Most of those so called empires had long self destructed due to intratribal fights for chieftaincy and land. Research and read – avoid assumptions and that ZANU PF Chigwedere politically driven version of history. That was why the people our ancestors found were easily overcome in tribal wars. They had no central authority to talk about. Besides; even if our ancestors found the Rozwi people; they themselves were just like us Bantu immigrants who had settled on Khoisan land. So, how is one land thief more entitled to the stolen land than the other. That they had long settled there is irrelevant. Stolen land is stolen land, no matter how long one keeps it; period. What is that nonsense about a first Chimurenga? We dont have such a word in Mthwakazi. Thats Mugabe ZANU PF nonsense. Whites settled in Mashonaland first and Shona ancestors sold out their country by offering no resistance. Today you are being told lies that King Lobhengula sold the country for sugar? How did the whites fly their flag at the Salisbury Kopjie to mark their capital? Where were the Shona ancestors? So who sold the country? Please give us a break.
    2. You ask me questions about the ZANU Grand plan; why dont you do your own independent research if you are after the truth. Because you know the research will prove the existence of this document; you would rather lazily dismiss it the typical ZANU PF way and accuse the victims. Why do you think ZANU PF has never tried to investigate its origins so they can silence their critics? They know the document is authentic. My man, that document is one of the reasons that led Chief Khayisa Ndiweni to launch his Federal Party prior to the 1979 internal settlement elections that Muzorewa won. It was there in black and white in his party’s manifesto. Prior to that I had already first come across it whilst studying abroad. Remember there was no internet then. That document is written in typical ZANU PF language and structure. Exactly like Manheru writes and everything it states therein has come to pass in Mthwakazi;
    3. Gukurahundi was started by Mugabe and Enos Nkala. Stop lying. First it was the Entumbane fights; all of them instigated by Enos Nkala’s careless and provocative language. The boys were human; they had guns; they had to respond. What were they expecting provoking armed men? Besides, how do you locate two billigerant armed groups in assembly points that are located almost side by side, not far from each other? Next Mugabe and his Commanders went on to frustrate ZIPRA in the army by refusing them senior positions despite being better trained than ZANLA in Conventional warfare. The aim was to get rid of ZIPRA first and then follow up with crushing Nkomo and his ZAPU to pave way for a one party state. Mugabe said it so many times in the 1980s. Less than 100 so-called dissidents surrendered in 1987 – proof enough that there never was any serious war. There was no Alfonso Dhlakama or a Jonas Savimbi of any kind leading those people. Google that so called Unity Agreement. It clearly starts by emphasising that ZAPU agrees that Zimbabwe is a one party state. A clear admission that this was never about dissidents but a one party state;
    4. The Shona language was imposed during Gukurawundi on the Mthwakazi people, especially the villagers at gun point. That is the absolute undisputed truth. I was there and have had the fortune of living in both Rhodesia and Mugabe’s Zimbabwe, so I can compare and contrast. Matebeleland people could hardly speak Shona in Rhodesia, especially the rural people; even in Bulawayo itself. Immediately after 1987 Shonas started flocking to Mthwakazi after Gukurahundi had done the groundwork for them. Everywhere Shonas expect to be spoken to in Shona and even if they know you are not Shona, they will speak to you in Shona. What do you call that; if that is not imposing oneself? Stop defending the indefensible. Mthwakazi people were the first to leave for South Africa and Botswana in the 1980s because of Gukurahundi. There was no xenophobia in South Africa then because Zim people, mostly Mthwakazi were very few. Xenophobia only started after Shonas started arriving in their usual huge numbers post 2000. Even today as we speak, I would even be categoric and state that 90% of the Zim people in SA are Shona. But you hear them always talking about Ndebeles and their running to South Africa. Even their Mugabe says this nonsense all the time. Everything that your beloved Shonas claim is never backed by the facts on the ground. Its all hallucinations.
    5. Nonsense as well;
    6. So you are disputing just for the sake of it and you want me to do the research for you? We have had cases of the Maleme people in Matopos where VP Mphoko had to intervene; give me a similar or similar examples of Ndebeles in Mashonaland. None. Most of those game farms are now owned by Shonas and they are in Mthwakazi provinces. Do your research on who is who in almost all categories of jobs in Matebeleland – management and supervisory and even unskilled jobs. Most of them are Shona. Most of these jobs were held by Mthwakazi people in tge 1970s; yet today we are being told they are not educated. There were very few Shonas in most jobs in Matebeleland in the Rhodesian days. Today, go to Elephant Hills; almost everyone employed there is Shona. Where in the world and how is it possible that a people who populationwise are a minority in a region they dont even come from, end up dominating all jobs in that region? That is certainly artificial and points to mwanawekumusha idya nehama Shona nepotism. And they have the guts to mourn everyday accusing ZANU PF of corruption, yet they themselves are deep into the corruption shit over jobs in Matebeleland.
    7. The name Zimbabwe was an error by the Nationalists of old. Many Shonas now associate it with themselves to mean the country is a Shona country; all because the name is in their language. Every other citizen therefore does not belong. These have been the evil designs of ZANU PF and their 1979 Grand Plan in the last 36 years and Shonas swallowed that hook line and sinker.

    I REST MY CASE!!!

  • P k

    Asisafuni. Mthwakazi out of zimbaGwee. . .