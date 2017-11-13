Why I Defend Mnangagwa – Mliswa

By Temba Mliswa

My fellow Zimbabweans…

Our country is in a crisis. The problem is that Zimbabweans have become so polarized by these factions such that the factions become our focus and we neglect the country. Can we pause and ask ourselves what this cabinet will do regarding the actual issues affecting the people of Zimbabwe

What is it that this cabinet will do, that other cabinets have failed to do?

What will this cabinet do to ensure an end to corruption?

Can this cabinet finally direct the country towards the fulfillment of the ZIMASSET and 10 point plan?

Remember that a minister would like to work with his own team, meaning that the current ministry staff would be given packages and replaced by a whole new office, the tax payers funds being used to pursue an agenda which is unfortunately factional.

This is why I always say that the divisions in ZANU PF will be disastrous for the country. when the elephants fight, the grass will suffer

Zimbabwe is suffering

A government is not in power for the fortification of the people who occupy the offices of the executive. This cabinet does not appeal to both the local and foreign investors.

When some of us defend ED, as we defended mai Mujuru, we are not defending the person but the office!

It is about the structural integrity of the state, it is about respecting national institutions and National Offices.

Hon. Temba Mliswa

The People’s Commissar

chinhu Chedu!!!