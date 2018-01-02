“Why I Quit Tsvangirai’s MDC” SA Based Top Leader Blows Out

Shelton Tapiwa Chiyangwa| This day marks a historical moment in my life.My heart is heavy and painfully bleeding that i have had to listen to my inner being and make this powerful and strong decision.

I joined the MDC in 2001 just after my high school and fell in love with everything that the party represented. I became active mainly in 2005 when i moved to South Africa after the Murambatsvina operation where i lost the business i was running.

The establishment of diaspora strucrures gave me the opportunity to decide to actively participate in politics with the party that i loved so much.Am here glad that i was a part of the first structures in Eastern Cape and played a vital role across the province and entire south africa with many programs that kept the party visible and active in south Africa. I would also actively participate on most of not all youth assembly programs back home since and my work is on record.

In 2010 i married my long time sweetheart, a pastor’s only daughter Madeline.There is nothing that the party did not do for me on both my receptions in Port Elizabeth and Ruwa Zimbabwe.My councillor went all out and comrades,friends and family convened to celebrate my union. This was the moment when my family started to accept me more as a politician in the family. They were moved by the love they witnessed from party cadres.When we arrived at our honeymoon,i decided to discuss with my newly wed wife about my political career even more deeper though she already knew how involved i was.I had to do this even before we start on what we had gone to honeymoon for.I had to make sure that i make my wife know and understand just how passionate i was with politics particulary the MDC as led by Morgan Tsvangirai. We spoke at length and my wife pledged to support me all the way.That alone made my honeymoon a memorable one.Madeline has been supportive very much.She has had to endure lonely nights as i was “globetrotting” as other comrades would say for party business. Several times i would even take our only hard earned saving towards my travelling and many other party business.I will never forget how it was painful for me to leave her in bed in pain after she had a miscarriage 2011.I had just been elected to Provincial youth organ and needed to attend our very first meeting in Bethlehem Freestate S.A.. She begged me to go and be with the new leaders and that she was going to be fine and will pray for me.I travelled the journey in tears but also filled with joy knowing that this was a result of the talk had at the honeymoon.God has blessed me with a powerful,loving and caring wife.Many will agree with me that its not easy especially when one is not in politics to have a blessed heart such as that of my wife. At times she would receive calls of insults because of me,she has had to sleep worried stressed whether i would make it back home but still she remained strong and supportive. My God i love her to bits.In 2013 God blessed us with a bay boy right at a time we were towards elections.Again i decided to let go of my employment against her wish especially when she was nursing a newly born baby.I took off for Zimbabwe again to participate fully on the elections. I remember how much she cried as i left and yet a few hours later she sent me a very long message wishing me the best and praying that God protect me during the elections.I knew and believed in her prayer and word that God was going to spare me to raise my son Shekinah.

Fast forward to today. I rose through ranks from District youth chair,Provincial youth organ and Provincial Youth chairperson as well as national councillor.Am on record of unwavering support for thr MDCT and the party President pledging on social media that i was READY to die for Tsvangirai.

Today i stand here betrayed by the National Youth Assembly leadership.Reasons thereof am not at liberty to share as it does not help me in any way.I choose to be called a looser and have decided to walk away peacifully.I refuse to be a part of people who ravage each other everyday in a manner that one is nolonger safe with own comrades.Young people have reduced themselves to lousy pawns doing so little to advocate for youth space except for the chosen few.There are however great and well notable achievements the assembly has had and am humbled and applaude the good work.

Let it be clear that i no longer hold any vendatta.I have moved past that a long time ago.God has elevated me spiritually to a point where am seeing things more clearer and hence i have took much more time to reflect on my political future.I have known the MDC for all my life and it has been a part of my breath.I cannot continue to lie or pretend that am still attached the same way i was when i joined or a few months ago.I must admit that there