"Why Or How Have You Left Bona Mugabe From Arrest?"

7

Ndaba Nhuku | Why Mugabe’s boys and not Bona?

I like Bona a lot. She is calm and collected. Never was boastful or known for teenage antics. But then if the state wants to arrest her brothers, why not her? If her brothers accessed our treasury, it means she too had access to it. I hear that Bona has two hunting concessions, added to that two farms. I suppose the elite of Zimbabwe  sees Bona as one of theirs hence untouchable. Consequently, the boys are seen as wild and soiling the political elite’s image a risk factor necessitating  this needed timely judiciary taming. If you care, please advise me why and how else is Bona Mugabe Chikore different from the boys? Please leave the boys alone and deal with our errant ministers and civil servants.

  ISIS

    Fuck you

  • Cde X

    What has she done?

  • sarah Mahoka

    SIyanai na Bona veduwe. What did she do?

  • childofgod12

    Vana va Gire vose hapana asina nyaya

  • childofgod12

    Akaba

  • Dm

    If ED does not have the guts to arrest Mugabe why arrest the kids. Why should the kids be persecuted for the sins of the father. If this happens then this is just a political statement to gain political mileage. Not fair at all. The real issue is the 15 billion that disappeared. What is he waiting for . We want to know. How can u arrest someone ane 10 tones dze sugar beans worth about $8000 and then keep silent on $ 15 billion. Let’s b serious .the real thieves are known that are in the cabinet. I will not take ED seriously unless 15 billion and Chivayo are dealt with

  • Dm

    Well said Mahoka