“Why Or How Have You Left Bona Mugabe From Arrest?”

Ndaba Nhuku | Why Mugabe’s boys and not Bona?

I like Bona a lot. She is calm and collected. Never was boastful or known for teenage antics. But then if the state wants to arrest her brothers, why not her? If her brothers accessed our treasury, it means she too had access to it. I hear that Bona has two hunting concessions, added to that two farms. I suppose the elite of Zimbabwe sees Bona as one of theirs hence untouchable. Consequently, the boys are seen as wild and soiling the political elite’s image a risk factor necessitating this needed timely judiciary taming. If you care, please advise me why and how else is Bona Mugabe Chikore different from the boys? Please leave the boys alone and deal with our errant ministers and civil servants.