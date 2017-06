Join ZIMEYE LIVE as we speak to war vet Bobby Supiya on why Dr Sydney Sekeramayi is next President of Zanu PF and Zimbabwe. Bobby is a war vet in his own right who has never stolen a farm or killed anyone, he supports President Mugabe with no apologies.

