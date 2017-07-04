WHILE POLICE WERE WATCHING: How and Why Zambia’s Largest Market was Burnt Down

WHO CAUSED THIS FIRE? THIS HAPPENED THIS MORNING; BUT WHO ON EARTH CAUSED THIS FIRE ? Posted by ZimEye on Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Lusaka City Market (LCC)was built in 1997 with a designated police station providing day and night police guard.

Secondly, the LCC run by a market management prohibits cooking and fire inside the market.

In addition and importantly, the power is switched off from the sockets at 18:00 and 16:00 on holidays as the police order evacuation of market.

After the evacuation and clearance and sweeping of the markets, there is a police inspection and after some hours orders to shoot on sight anyone found inside or outside or near the market.

In short, between 18:00 closure to 06:30 openning, the Lusaka City Market is a police high security installation.

And in the past, after the fire of Kamwala Market, the PF seemed to have taken over both the co-management and co-guarding of the market.

While the city Market has suffered fire attacks and MMD co-management this fire and PF takeover may be the serious.

Who is behind this barbaric incident? As in all security and investigation situations, the cause of a fire, whether foul play or inside, comes from the reports of the security on duty; not Lusaka Fire Brigade or Ministry of Home Affairs or PF or Zambia Police?

Now after the Ndola ZESCO pylons burning, and President Edgar Lungu threat of state of emergency declaration at the same time denial of political tension, the LCM fire raises the political heat or tension.

Its so sad that public money was used to construct the market to improve the lives of many Zambians who are in the inform sector and just an evil person works up to burn it.

This should not be happening in Zambia a Christian nation where people are to embrace one another in a brotherly love.

Despite the security alert from the Zambia police Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja security officers failed to spot the person behind the sabotage when the facility is guarded 24 hours.

Something has to be done and the officers on duty have to explain the barbaric act of sabotage to infrastructure built at great cost for humanity.

A thorough investigation has to be surely institute rather than just talking, blaming one another and threatening to arrest traditional leaders for the failure of institutions responsible for the protection of Zambians. – Lusaka Times