Wicknell Caught In Chiyangwa, Mashingaidze Feud

By Terrence Mawawa| The sparring between former ZIFA Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Mashingaidze and the association’s president Philip Chiyangwa has taken a new twist with the former dragging the soccer governing body’ s boss to the police.

Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivhayo has also been implicated in the tussle between Chiyangwa and Mashingaidze.

Yesterday (Thursday) Mashingaidze filed a report to the police, accusing Chiyangwa of negligence and gross abuse of office.

Chiyangwa had initially filed a report to the police

claiming that

Mashingaidze failed to account for the sum of $700 000 during his tenure.

“I have reported Chiyangwa to the police for abuse of

office since December 2015. The RRB number is

3408136,” said Mashingaidze.

“He has been siphoning money from ZIFA through

his companies Kilima and Hansporte Investments.

He misused $1 million from (Wicknell) Chivhayo and $1.2 million

loan from Potraz. He also fraudulently changed the directors of

ZIFA Pvt Ltd and replaced them with his

employees from Pinnacle.”

“He shifted the ZIFA Headquarters from 53

Livingstone Avenue to his private premises along 160 Enterprise road at an inflated rate of $6000 per month.”

The fight between the two started last year when Mashingaidze took ZIFA to task over his unpaid dues.