WICKNELL CHIVAYO LATEST: Net Closes In As City Council’s Manager Charged For Awarding Dodgy Tender

By Business Reporter| ANALYSIS| As Harare City Council’s manager for waste water Engineer Simon Takawira Muserere yesterday appeared in court on allegations of awarding a tender of over $1,5 million for the rehabilitation of Highlands and Chadcombe sewer systems to a company owned by his in-laws, signals were raised that the net is now closing in on Chikurubi Maximum Prison inmate (2005-8), Wicknell Chivayo who won nearly a billion dollars of tenders from the government owned ZESA parastatal.

The company, Showbyte Engineering (Pvt) Ltd, is owned by his mother-in-law, brother- and sister-in-law, and was established in March 2010. It was awarded the tender the following month.

Allegations at court were also that at the time of the award, it did not have offices and machinery.

Muserere (43) pleaded not guilty to two counts of corruptly concealing from a principal a personal interest in a transaction.

Wicknell Chivayo.

Meanwhile Wicknell Chivayo is currently being probed over his spending of money on hundreds of shoes among other indulgencies (including pink shoes) after receiving $5million of public money for the construction of the Gwanda Solar project.

This comes after he told ZimEye.com and another publication that after receiving the $5 million 2 years ago he has run out of money and now needs a bank loan to start the project.

The government’s National Economic Conduct Inspectorate (NECI) has demanded documents relating to the Gwanda Solar Project and the Munyati Power Station.

Chivayo has to date won nearly $1 billion worth of tenders despite being a Chikurubi inmate imprisoned for high level fraud and money-laundering between 2005 and 2008.

Chivayo last week publicly shrugged off reports that he was arrested over his irregular dealings with the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA).

As ZimEye.com has covered him for over 2 years to date, Chivayo has done nothing convincing on the project resulting in the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) taking over the management of the project.

His lawyer, Advocate Thabani Mpofu three weeks ago denied the reports that his client was arrested despite being earlier quoted word for word.

The latest development has seen the letter from the NECI demanding that Chivayo supplies Intratrek bank statements from January 2015 to date. The full text reads:

This letter serves as a follow up to the request for documents done through a letter dated 7 December 2017 and a subsequent meeting between NECI officers and the Managing Director, Mr. Wicknell Chivayo, on the same date.

NECI is still waiting for the urgent delivery of the documents below:

• Intratrek Zimbabwe, bank statements from January 2015 to date;

• Cash book; and

• All other documents pertaining to the Gwanda Solar Project and Munyati Power Station held by the company.

An expeditious submission of the above information will be appreciated.